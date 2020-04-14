SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Peter Pan Bus Lines, along with local restaurants are helping 'Feed the Fight."
About 170 boxed lunches from The Student Prince were delivered Tuesday to the Springfield Police Department.
Peter Pan brought the delivery to the Pearl Street headquarters, which were then distributed to different precincts in the city.
Organizers said it brings the community support to the front line heroes.
"Right now, it's just a stressful time. We're really looking at these healthcare heroes, who we take for granted in our everyday life and they're, right now really, on the front lines, helping to keep our community safe and the restaurants are, God willing, helping us with that with community support," said Emily Potter with Peter Pan.
