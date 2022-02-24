AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Calls for pedestrian safety are growing at UMass Amherst after the death of a student who was hit by a car Tuesday night.
A petition online calling for the university to protect pedestrians has close to 350 signatures. Meanwhile, we spoke a student who was at the scene of the accident just moments after it happened.
A memorial remains on Massachusetts Avenue at a UMass Amherst, the site where 19-year-old Elena Lucore was struck by a car Tuesday night and later died.
Sam Safferstein, a junior at the unversity told Western Mass News he saw the scene that late night.
We saw a bunch of cop cars and ambulances next to the construction.
Police told us the 21-year-old student driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officers. Safferstein believes he saw the car that struck Elena.
“It was probably the car that struck her because it was pulled up and the front of it, like the bummer had come off, but the rest of the car was fine, which made me think it couldn’t have hit another car or else there would have been more damage,” said Safferstein.
Meanwhile, he raised questions about the surrounding area, saying the construction site on Massachusetts Avenue often leaves students to walk on the street.
“Yeah now that the construction is there, there is nowhere to walk on that side, you have people walking on the road,” said Safferstein.
The college junior said he has even taken the risk himself.
“I was walking on the street because there’s no car, even thought it was dark, I figured just walk on the street. so yeah I’ve seen people walking on the street there,” said Safferstein.
Safferstein said since the accident, there are new signs alerting pedestrians the sidewalk is closed.
“The signage that is in front of the fence, it says use the sidewalk, i don’t what it says but i saw this morning they put up afterwards,” said Safferstein.
We have reached out to University Officials for comment regarding the construction site and signs but have not heard back at this time.
