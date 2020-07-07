SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A petition is circling the internet calling on Springfield’s mayor to remove the Police Department’s commissioner.
Western Mass News is digging deeper speaking with the organization behind the petition to see why they are calling for a change in leadership.
The petition said the commissioner’s actions put the Police Department and officers before the community's needs.
The Pioneer Valley Project is demanding change in the Springfield Police Department calling on Mayor Domenic Sarno to remove Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood from her position through an online petition.
“There are miss-steps and then there are decisions that communicate a set of values and from our perspective. What has been communicated recently is very decisive,” said Tara Parrish, director of the project.
Parish is behind the petition which has hundreds of signatures. She said there are several reasons why they want a change in leadership.
The most recent is the firing of Officer Florissa Fuentes who posted on social media a photo of her niece holding up a sign that stated, “Shoot the f*** back” while another person in the picture held a sign saying “Who do we call when the murder wear the badge” at a Black Lives Matter protest.
“The reality is that she didn’t need to be fired,” Parrish said. “She didn’t need to be fired and there is a whole spectrum of disciplinary action that could have been taken, but she was fired.”
Another notable reason Parrish said was the commissioner’s decision to bring back five suspended police officers who were tied to the 2015 incident at Nathan Bills where off-duty officers are accused of beating four people.
“It suggests that the blue line is the most important thing in the community that is supposed to be served is not as important we thought. It was unethical to bring them back,” she said.
Western Mass News reached out to the mayor’s office for a comment.
He sent a statement that reads:
“I stand in full support of Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood -- 100%.”
“The mayor is going to have to make a decision about whether he is going to respond to the public’s pressure on this issue,” Parrish said. “You know, today he is standing by the commissioner and I think that is not a surprise.”
Western Mass News reached out to the commissioner for a comment but has not heard back.
