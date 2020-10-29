(WGGB/WSHM) -- A petition to prevent the cancelation of MIAA winter sports has gathered over 16,000 signatures online.
This comes before the MIAA board of directors is set to decide on the fate of 2020 winter sports.
Organizers said that if health officials think it's not safe to play in winter, petitioners would like them to wait until the spring to resume their sports, rather than cancel them outright.
However, they told Western Mass News they are not advocating for any decision that would put the health and safety of athletes at risk.
