CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After almost three months since closing their doors, Petro’s Breakfast and Lunch re-opened Tuesday.
It's all thanks to a local couple who just didn’t want to say goodbye to their favorite downtown restaurant.
“Whenever we came in here, we felt like we were coming into a friend's house, and we wanted to continue that for the community,” new owner Jon Novak said.
Halina and Jon Novak have been residents of Chicopee for more than 10 years and never missed their weekly visit to Petro’s after church.
“Every mass on Sunday halfway through, I would elbow my wife and tell her I’m hungry,” Jon Novak said.
Those Sunday visits to their favorite breakfast place stopped when Petro’s announced its closing back in September, but the Novaks said that community is everything, and they couldn’t see this restaurant go.
“It’s the community, everything is about community, this is a Chicopee landmark, and seeing the sadness on people’s faces when it closed, it was like a no brainer decision for us, we got to bring it back,” Jon Novak explained.
This fresh start to Petro’s really brought the sense of joy and excitement back to the community of Chicopee, where they no longer had to say goodbye to their favorite mom and pop breakfast joint.
“It almost feels like you’re back at home,” Petro’s employee Charlotte Candamil said.
Many Chicopee residents and employees of Petro’s, including Candamil, who has worked for the restaurant for nine years, are thrilled to have their favorite spot back open.
“So many people are happy. I posted this on Facebook, and hundreds of people said they’re so happy,” Candamil said.
The Novaks said they wanted to keep the Petro’s family name, as well as the menu because just like the community, they too have been connected to this restaurant for years now.
