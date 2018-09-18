SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dakin Humane Society has 25 small animals up for adoption, taken in on Monday from the MSPCA in Methuen because of those gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley.
They range from ferrets to guinnea pigs to domesticated rats.
Meantime, we're told seven dogs and several puppies sent to Dakin yesterday from the Carolinas following Hurricane Florence could be available for new homes as early as Thursday.
Dakin officials said that they also have a significant number of existing animals also ready for adoption.
