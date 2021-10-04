SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're eligible and looking to get a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot you can head to Curative on Tuesdays, located at the Eastfield Mall.
"Once a week on Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Eastfield Mall .. it's near Hannoush Jewelers; there's a lot of signage ... You can get vaccinated if you're unvaccinated. If you want a booster and you're eligible you can go right online to book your appointment or walk-in," says Curative representative, Terence Burke.
He advises folks book ahead of time - To sign up: Click Here
If you're wondering if you're eligible to get a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot - Click Here
According to CDC guidelines those who are eligible for boosters are people 65 years and older, 18 years and older who have an underlying medical condition, 18 years and older who work in high-risk settings, and 18 years and older who live in high-risk areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.