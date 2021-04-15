(WGGB/WSHM) -- The CEO of Pfizer has said that Americans will need a third dose of their vaccine within a year of being vaccinated. The news comes as several cities and towns across western Massachusetts are labeled for high risk of spreading COVID-19.
We're getting answers on how you can stay protected from the virus if you've been vaccinated.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced Thursday that a third booster shot will be needed within a year of being vaccinated.
“The duration of immunity was unknown until yesterday,” Bourla explained.
Bourla said in a CVS Health Facebook Live event that they've known protection against the COVID-19 vaccine would become less effective.
“Protection goes down by time, but still in six months, it’s still extremely, extremely high,” Bourla added.
Bourla noted that they've been studying the duration of immunity, but they're still working on confirming the timeline for revaccinations, but there may be a need for revaccination annually.
“There are vaccines, like flu, that you need every year. The COVID virus looks more like the influenza virus,” Bourla explained.
Now, there are suggestions that vaccine recipients take the booster dose six to twelve months after receiving their first round of shots, while encouraging people to still get vaccinated.
“It's extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus because they're vaccinated with high efficacy vaccines,” Bourla noted.
