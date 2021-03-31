SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pfizer Bio-n-tech released their clinical trial results Wednesday for their COVID-19 vaccine in kids.
So far, they're the only vaccine distributor to finish and release their findings.
The drug maker announced its vaccine is 100 percent effective in the tested age group but is it too good to be true? We asked you at home what you think and brought your questions to a local pediatrician.
“In the kids that got the vaccine zero cases,” Baystate Health Chief of General Pediatrics Dr. John O’Reilly said.
Pfizer released their clinical trial results in children ages 12 to 15 with a 100 percent efficacy rating.
“This is exciting news for pediatricians, parents, and those in our school systems,” Dr. O’Reilly said.
Dr. O'Reilly said the news comes just in time as the state prepares to welcome back students to the classroom full time.
“The thing keeping our kids from going back to school are parents worried their kids will bring it home, and teachers and staff who worry about getting COVID from kids,” Dr. O’Reilly explained.
At this time children will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine when eligibility opens to them.
“Pfizer's study was done first. We need to have the proof it's effective before we offer it to our kids,” Dr. O’Reilly said.
Western Mass News got answers to your questions about the shot for kids. We asked you on social media what you think about the results.
"I was wondering if a 12-year-old will need two doses like adults do, and is the dosage less? Also, the same possible side effects as adults?" one viewer asked.
“The trial did do two doses similar to adults,” Dr. O’Reilly answered.
Dr. O’Reilly said generally children's immune systems are similar to adults so the same dosage is needed and side effects in the trial were minimal.
“They also found that it was safe, the same kind of minor side effects of muscle ache, maybe a fever, a little fatigue,” Dr. O’Reilly explained.
Another viewer asked why if children were less susceptible to catching COVID-19, would they need to be vaccinated? A question Dr. O’Reilly said he's heard.
“When kids get COVID-19 it is milder, but it's not benign,” Dr. O'Reilly said.
He said children can still be hospitalized, more than 200 kids have died, and they can also be silent carriers, so it's important to get them vaccinated.
“To get to that herd immunity state somewhere between 70 and 80 percent we have to vaccinate kids,” Dr. O’Reilly explained.
Another viewer curious how many kids were in the trial.
“It's a little over 2,200 kids,” Dr. O’Reilly said.
Less than those in adult trials, but Dr. O’Reilly said the number still showed the age group tolerates the vaccine well.
One more viewer wondering what exactly makes it 100 percent effective.
“The group that did not get the vaccine, there were 18 cases,” Dr. O’Reilly said.
Versus the zero who didn't catch it with the vaccine.
Other companies like Moderna are also expected to release their results soon, opening up that vaccine to children as well.
“There is a Moderna trial in that same age group, but we haven't seen that data yet,” Dr. O’Reilly said.
Pfizer will now submit their findings to the FDA for emergency use authorization.
At this time, there's no vaccine phase for this age group. Massachusetts ages 16 plus, will be eligible to receive the vaccine on April 19 and in Connecticut on April 1.
