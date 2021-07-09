SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Confusing covid-19 developments coming out Friday.
Pfizer is pushing forward with a third dose of the vaccine, a new booster to protect those against the delta variant.
Both the CDC and the FDA are saying not so fast.
A doctor from Baystate Medical Center says there is no urgent need to get a third shot at this point, because there is no significant data to back it up.
“The data that Pfizer has submitted so far doesn’t really tell us which way it's going to go. I think that’s why the CDC and FDA are saying pump the breaks and let's look at the data,” said Baystate infectious disease doctor Esteban Delpilar.
"Do we need a booster vaccine because the amount of anti-virus that your body has is going down? Or do you need booster vaccine because the variants are different enough that you might need a little help getting those kinds of anti-bodies,” said Dr. Delpilar
He continued on to say research is ongoing saying, “it’s possible that Moderna might come into a similar argument in a month or two. Because you got to remember Pfizer came out a few months before Moderna.”
The news Friday that Pfizer will ask for emergency use authorization from the Federal Drug Administration within weeks is getting mixed reaction in the community.
“Well hey, if you get a flu shot every year, what’s the difference? It’s still the same. Basically, just trying to keep on top of what you’re trying to do, and you got to keep the body immune,” said Robert Morris who is fully vaccinated.
Samuel Lee Senior feels not enough about the virus is known to get vaccinated. He says, “This vaccine, you have a cough you have covid. You have back pain you have covid. So for me, we really don’t know what is the cause of covid primarily.”
Stay up to date with Western Mass News for the latest developments with the covid-19 booster shot guidance.
