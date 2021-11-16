SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pfizer has asked federal drug regulators to issue an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 treatment pill.
The pill, designed to treat COVID at the onset of infection, would cut down the risk of hospitalization and death by about 90 percent according to a study done within populations at high risk for infection.
Western Mass News got answers from infectious disease doctor Armando Paez with Baystate Health. Dr. Paez told us that this is a treatment option they have been waiting for.
"Currently, we treat those patients with risk factors for severe infections with the IV or injections or monoclonal antibody, and that has been a challenge in treating these patients," said Dr. Paez.
He said that this treatment would not be a substitute for a vaccine, or would it be seen as a preventative measure.
The only thing proven to prevent COVID-19 so far has been one of the approved vaccinations.
