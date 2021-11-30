NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More Americans could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. Pfizer is expected to seek authorization for their extra dose for those ages 16 and 17 as health officials try to learn more about the new omicron variant.
Pfizer is expected to ask the FDA for approval this week, but as of right now, there's no timeline for when the agency will make a decision. Meanwhile, some local pediatricians wonder if an extra shot is even necessary for that age group.
President Joe Biden is pleading with Americans to get vaccinated and to get their booster shot if eligible now that a new COVID-19 variant has emerged from South Africa.
"I do think we need to reduce that age and I appreciate that Pfizer is going to petition to have that age reduced down to 16,” said Dr. Estevan Garcia, chief medical officer at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
There is no predicted timeline for when the agency will act on their request. The local medical community believes the approval won't come until later on this winter.
Garcia believes any and all protection against the virus, including the booster shots, will help.
"I think any ability to enhance protection against the virus will slow down spread, so that's really what we need,” Garcia added.
One local pediatrician's office said parents of that age group, and even younger, have already started asking about boosters for their children.
"We have had some parents who have showed that interest of getting a booster for their teenagers. Not a lot of people have asked about it, but some have because they are aware that boosters have been approved for the 18 age and older age group,” said Dr. Jonathan Schwab, medical director at Northampton Area Pediatrics.
However, Schwab wonders if the booster shot for this age group is really necessary.
"The children, teenagers, and younger kids are not getting as sick as the older people are, especially the elderly. For that reason, the booster may not be as necessary for the teenagers and younger kids,” Schwab explained.
Schwab still strongly encourages any eligible child or teen to get vaccinated, but he said health officials will have to learn more about the new variant to decide if the booster shot is the right way to go.
“We'll have a lot more information on this new variant and that will help us determine if a booster might be necessary because of that,” Schwab added.
If the Pfizer booster shots are approved by the FDA for ages 16 and up, final approval would still have to come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
