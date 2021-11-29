(WGGB/WSHM) -- Vaccine maker Pfizer is expected to seek FDA authorization for it's booster shot for those ages 16 and 17.
Currently, the booster is only approved for those 18 and older 6 months after their second Pfizer shot.
This comes as health officials in the U.S. and across the world are racing to better understand and combat a new covid-19 variant, Omicron.
