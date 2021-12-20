SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local pharmacies and testing sites are seeing more visitors in need of COVID-19 tests and booster shots just days before Christmas.
“It’s too much because of the kids. They don’t know how to wait and they’re getting impatient,” said Damaris Zeno of Springfield.
Local residents are having more trouble in finding availability for COVID-19 tests as the holidays approach and are experiencing longer wait times at places that do have open appointments. After not finding any openings at area pharmacies, Zeno said he was able to make an appointment at the Eastfield Mall. When asked where else she found appointments, she added, “Holyoke Community College, but it’s too far from us so we just picked this one.”
Western Mass News reached out to CVS about the increase in demand. They said in a statement, in part:
“We are mobilized to respond to the surge in demand for testing in certain areas. In the last week alone, we have increased available appointments across many of our CVS Pharmacy locations and we continue to actively hire and train new employees to provide these life-saving vaccinations.”
Alex Wu, co-owner of Springfield Pharmacy, told Western Mass News he has also seen an increase in residents looking to receive their COVID-19 booster shot.
“We have actually had a lot of walk-ins recently, a lot of people calling and asking if we’re doing either first, second, or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines,” Wu explained.
Wu said that the pharmacy has had more walk-in patients looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as concerns over the new omicron variant rise.
“Over the past I want to say two to three weeks, it does feel like more individuals are becoming more informed about it, maybe getting a little concerned about omicron,” Wu said.
There are still a few COVID-19 testing appointments available at sites like the Eastfield Mall, but local residents should expect a wait.
