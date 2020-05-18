SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many business owners are trying to decipher when and how they can reopen, following Gov. Charlie Baker’s much-anticipated announcement Monday morning of the state's four-phase plan.

Baker broke down what the four phases of reopening the economy look like.

May 18: Phase 1 – Part 1 (with restrictions and guidelines)

Essential businesses

Construction

Manufacturing

Places of worship

May 25: Phase 1 – Part 2 (with restrictions and guidelines)

Restricted lab and office space, outside of Boston

Limited hair, pet grooming, car wash

Retail (curbside pickup only)

Outdoor recreation, including beaches, parks, and some athletic fields

+4 Gov. Baker announces state's reopening plans BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The path forward to reopening Massachusetts is clearer now.

“I have a whole slew of emotions to be honest. I'm so excited, I'm thrilled, my phone's been blowing up with clients and friends, and I'm a little bit nervous,” said Jaclyn Lopes of Brush Salon in East Longmeadow.

Lopes told Western Mass News that she misses customers and can't wait to get back to work, but she said with that, comes much responsibility.

“We're staggering hours and our days, so there's only going to be three stylists working at one time,” Lopes said.

Guidelines include masks for everyone, constant sanitizing, appointments only, and no waiting area.

“Before their appointments, they'll have to call us and let us know they’re outside and then we will let them know when they can come inside,” Lopes noted.

What Baker's list does not include in Phase 1 are restaurants.

Those are part of Phase 2, tentatively to begin June 8, along with retail including browsing inside a store with restrictions, lodging, nail salons, and day spas.

“While disappointing, we would love to be in Phase 1, we were ramping up for Phase 1,” said Andy Yee with Bean Restaurant Group.

Bean Restaurant Group owns several popular restaurants throughout western Massachusetts and in West Hartford, CT.

“Our West Hartford restaurants, per Governor Lamont's initiative, we are opening up Wednesday to alfresco outdoor dining. We're excited to get those teams energized. It’s disappointing to be here in western Mass. and the Commonwealth and not have the ability to do so,” Yee added.

Yee said he and other restaurateurs are working with Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno on guidelines.

“He's been working hard with us to see how we, in Springfield, can see alfresco dining come to fruition,” Yee explained.

While it may not be business as usual, Lopes said, “It’s going to be a different experience then it was before, but it’s going to be a safe environment.”

Baker gave no specific dates for Phases 2, 3, or 4, but he said there will be at least three weeks between each phase.

Other industries like bars, movie theaters, and casinos are scheduled for the last phases,

Timing, Baker said, will be driven by coronavirus data.