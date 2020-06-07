SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Monday is the big day for restaurants around the state as Gov. Charlie Baker gives the green light for restaurants to open for outdoor dining.
One local restaurant owner said they are optimistic and prepared for a large crowd Monday.
“It definitely was very exciting news for us,” said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill in Springfield. “We’ve been waiting. It’s been almost three months, so we’re very excited to welcome people back to the restaurant.”
Baker approved the Phase 2 reopening plan to officially begin on Monday loosening the regulations for restaurants and allowing outdoor dining.
“Of course there’s going to be masks, all sanitations, we added a couple more stations for hand sanitizing,” he said. “We emphasize hand washing between serving the customers.”
Kashouh said he is bringing back an additional 12 employees for the start of Phase 2, marking 24 total employees back on the payroll.
“They are ready,” he said. “They’ve been cooped up in the house and ready to go back to the workforce, and we’re very excited to go back to some normalcy even though we’re just outside for right now.”
He said he’s already been getting calls from customers requesting reservations for the grand reopening.
While the restaurant will be under a first-come-first-serve basis, for now, Kashouh said the lines should move quickly.
“You can order on your phone,” he said. “It goes straight to the kitchen, and servers will be ready to serve you and get you in and out, and hopefully people will enjoy the weather. It’s supposed to be very nice this week, so we’re hopeful.”
Indoor dining is expected to open at some point later in the Phase 2 reopening plan.
