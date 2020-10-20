CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Public Schools announced Tuesday that they are pausing phase three of their hybrid learning plan.
School officials said it's due to the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the city.
All students who are currently in-person learning, will continue.
Officials will continue to monitor the situation to determine when to safely bring students back to the buildings.
