Phone system testing will impact 911 calls in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you are looking to contact the Chicopee Police Department early tomorrow morning, you may have to wait an hour.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk says that the department will be having their phone lines tested early tomorrow morning, which will impact calls that come in to their station.
If you have an emergency between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, you are asked to dial 911.
If you have a business-related inquiry and are trying to get ahold of an officer during this timeframe, you are asked to make that inquiry any time before 5:00 a.m. or after 6:00 a.m.
Wilk adds that their phone lines may go down as a result of this system testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.