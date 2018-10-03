SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon, you may have received a presidential alert on your phone that was all part of a national test.
That alert was sent out to phones at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday and the federal government said it's all part of their efforts to communicate with everyone during emergency situations.
If you were anywhere near your phone this afternoon, you may have received this message that said "Presidential Alert: this is a test of the National Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."
The phone texts were followed by television and radio test alerts a couple of minutes later.
It's part of an initiative launched by FEMA to communicate with the public during natural disaster or terrorist attack emergencies.
Stan Prager of GoGeeks in East Longmeadow said to ensure the program’s effectiveness, it was important to have this test.
“It’s rare with technology that everything goes extremely well on a first shot.. In a case like this, we have a little but of wiggle room, so that if everything isn’t perfect, we can learn from it the next time around," Prager explained.
Only AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon customers received the alert today.
“It’s picking the largest carriers that we have in the country to try and reach as many people. I wouldn’t be surprised if it eventually brought everybody into it,” Prager noted.
Customers will not be charged for this message and you’re also not able to opt out of it.
“If there really was a real emergency, let’s imagine a terrorist attack or something you know natural cataclysm, you would want to be alerted, so this could be a really positive thing in the country," Prager said.
Prager said that if you are a customer of the service provider taking part in the test and didn't get the alert today, you should contact them, so that you don't miss out on future alerts in emergency situations.
