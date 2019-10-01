SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Halloween is still weeks away, but there's already a mystery gripping the city of Springfield on social media.
An eerie snapshot posted to Facebook has over a thousand shares.
Western Mass News spoke with the person who took the picture trying to unravel the secret behind the ghostly apparition in the photo.
In nearly every scary movie haunted places are old, uninhabited dark spaces.
But MGM Springfield is now setting the scene for a possible spooky encounter.
MGM Springfield sets the scene for Sarah Allen's spooky encounter happening over the weekend.
"My friend was kind of messing with things that she shouldn’t have been and we thought it was funny so we went to take a photo of her," Allen said.
It wasn't until the next morning that Allen said the photo taken of her friend at the casino revealed something more.
Something she said seemed to have appeared out of nowhere.
"Hey what is that ghost child? Are you the kind of person who believes in ghosts? 50/50 I’m like right on the fence," Allen said.
Allen told Western Mass News she posted the ghost girl pictures online and made it public and in just a few days it pinged the radar of ghost skeptics and enthusiasts alike.
"A lot of people have approached me and messaged me with stories," Allen explained.
Of the more than 1,000 shares and comments Allen said she received a message there’s a real girl "allegedly" from a person claiming to have a photograph taken from a different angle.
Because it shows identifying features of other children, Allen asked us not to show it.
But the picture does depict a similar-looking girl rounding the corner with a group of people.
"That does show it is a human child, as far as we all can tell. Seems pretty legitimate," Allen said.
Though she believes the ghost story has been largely debunked Allen said the picture was the perfect way to get the community in a scary frame of mind.
"It was really fun, I enjoyed a lot of peoples' comments and stories and laughs," Allen said.
Just in time for Halloween.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.