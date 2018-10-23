SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Afternoon storms dropped plenty of marble-sized hail throughout western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Western Mass News viewers across the Pioneer Valley submitted pictures and video of the hail covering their backyards, streets, and even their cars.

PHOTOS: Afternoon storms drop hail across western Mass.

Over in the eastern part of the state, a tornado warning was issued and video of what appears to be either a waterspout or tornado appeared near the Bourne Bridge in Cape Cod, WCVB reports.

Once the storms were over, our newsroom got flooded with pictures of pretty rainbows, like one taken in Thee Rivers by Jarod Larhette.

