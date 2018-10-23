SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Afternoon storms dropped plenty of marble-sized hail throughout western Massachusetts on Tuesday.
Western Mass News viewers across the Pioneer Valley submitted pictures and video of the hail covering their backyards, streets, and even their cars.
Picture of marble sized hail in Springfield taken by Kalyn Ruel
Hail on the ground in East Forest Park taken by Jennie Basel
Hail on the ground in East Forest Park taken by Jennie Basel
Hail on Richard Rogowski's porch in Three Rivers
Photo from Henry Pasternak in Westfield
Submitted Photo from Springfield
Hail came down around 3:30 p.m. in Wilbraham (Photo by Mike Gentile)
Picture of marble sized hail in Springfield taken by Kalyn Ruel
Pictured of hail covered road in Three Rivers taken by Gerry around 3:30 p.m.
Hail-covered back yard in Springfield (submitted photo)
Hail coming down in Athol submitted by Erin Martioski
Calm after the storm in Three Rivers taken by Jarrod Larhette
Hail came down in Carolyn Camden's backyard in Belchertown
Submitted photo in Sixteen Acres
Rainbow around 4 p.m. in Amherst taken by Stephanie J.
Marble-sized hail covered this back porch in Ware just after 4 p.m. (submitted by M.Pelletier)
Kara picked up this hail in Palmer
Picture of marble sized hail in Springfield taken by Kalyn Ruel
Hail on the ground in East Forest Park taken by Jennie Basel
Hail on the ground in East Forest Park taken by Jennie Basel
Hail on Richard Rogowski's porch in Three Rivers
Photo from Henry Pasternak in Westfield
Submitted Photo from Springfield
Hail came down around 3:30 p.m. in Wilbraham (Photo by Mike Gentile)
Picture of marble sized hail in Springfield taken by Kalyn Ruel
Pictured of hail covered road in Three Rivers taken by Gerry around 3:30 p.m.
Hail-covered back yard in Springfield (submitted photo)
Hail coming down in Athol submitted by Erin Martioski
Calm after the storm in Three Rivers taken by Jarrod Larhette
Hail came down in Carolyn Camden's backyard in Belchertown
Submitted photo in Sixteen Acres
Rainbow around 4 p.m. in Amherst taken by Stephanie J.
Marble-sized hail covered this back porch in Ware just after 4 p.m. (submitted by M.Pelletier)
Kara picked up this hail in Palmer
Over in the eastern part of the state, a tornado warning was issued and video of what appears to be either a waterspout or tornado appeared near the Bourne Bridge in Cape Cod, WCVB reports.
Once the storms were over, our newsroom got flooded with pictures of pretty rainbows, like one taken in Thee Rivers by Jarod Larhette.
For your local weather conditions, stay with Western Mass News on-air and in the app.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.