HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews from eight local departments spent the afternoon battling a house fire in Holland. The people inside said they are lucky they got out in time.
Crews were called to the scene of a roof fire on Sandy Beach Road in Holland around 12 p.m. Friday.
Eight local fire departments were dispatched. When they arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the roof. They later learned the flames were trapped inside the walls.
Firefighters said the fire started from the chimney.
House fire in Holland on Sandy Beach Rd.
(Photo courtesy Holland Police Dep.)
Multiple people were home at the time the fire broke out, but managed to make it out safely.
“My blessings is that it happened during the day. No one was asleep, everyone got out safely, the dogs got out safely, and that's all that matters really,” said Stephen Gallo.
Tom Baltazar added, “I saw some smoke, I looked around, and I opened up one of the vents on the side of the house and fire broke out, so I said ‘Okay, that's it.’”
Crews just cleaned up at the scene around 3:30 p.m.
