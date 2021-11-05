House fire in Holland on Sandy Beach Rd.
(Photo courtesy Holland Police Dep.)
House fire in Holland on Sandy Beach Rd.
(Holland Police Dep. photo)
House fire in Holland on Sandy Beach Rd.
(photo courtesy Holland Police Department)
House fire in Holland on Sandy Beach Rd.
(Photo courtesy Holland Police Dep.)
House fire in Holland on Sandy Beach Rd.
(Holland Police Dep. photo)
House fire in Holland on Sandy Beach Rd.
(photo courtesy Holland Police Department)
HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a house in Holland on Sandy Beach Road.
This according to Holland Police Chief, Brian Haughey.
He tells Western Mass News the call came in just after Noon time Friday.
The house is located at 73 Sandy Beach Rd.
We're told there are multiple fire crews on scene. Including from Holland, Brimfield, Wales, Warren and Sturbridge.
Chief Haughey says he believes everyone made it out of the home and that the fire was called in by a resident(s) of the home.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for the latest.
Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather. Download the Western Mass News App
You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa. Click here to activate the skill.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.