SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno held a press conference Thursday morning to highlight the city's ongoing effort to identify and curb illegal dumping.
Sarno was joined by Springfield's Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan and members of the Springfield Police Department.
According to Sarno, city leaders will remain vigilant to ensure everyone understands illegal dumping will not be tolerated. He explained in a statement:
“Shame on them for dumping and treating our beautiful City of Springfield this way. How would they like it if someone dumped items on their front lawn or property? They have no pride or love for our city, well our residents and business community think otherwise. The City of Springfield will be going after them to hold them accountable for their actions. We will continue to expand this operation and now have over 20 cameras being utilized; violators should be aware we will catch up with you, so think twice."
Investigators are looking for the public's help in identifying one suspect, who allegedly dumped items without using a vehicle. They noted that the suspect saw the camera on July 15 and vandalized it.
Since March 2021, more than a dozen people have been cited by Springfield Police.
