SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baby falcons were banded on Thursday atop Monarch Place in downtown Springfield.
It's the MassWildlife's annual peregrine falcon banding .
A boy and a girl - two baby falcons got their bands today while mom watched on...angry.
"Mom tried to beat us off, but she didn't actually touch any of us, so we're safe," said Dr. Tom French with Mass. Fisheries and Wildlife.
French carefully captured the falcon babies to give them their bands, causing no pain to the birds.
"They're fine. They're doing very well. They're growing the way they supposed to," French added.
Succumbing to a pesticide used in the 1950s, peregrine falcons were completely gone in Massachusetts until a restoration in the 1980s helped to bring back the falcons - now calling nests home up and down the Pioneer Valley.
"We wanted to be able to identify the individuals and follow where they went. We have falcons born here in Massachusetts now nest in New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island," French explained.
If you're worried about mom rejecting the babies now that they've been touched, don't worry. Falcons are very protective of their chicks and go back with their babies right away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.