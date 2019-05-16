SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three ducklings are safe thanks to the efforts of Springfield firefighters.
Dennis Leger, executive aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that late Thursday morning, crews were called to 60 Memorial Drive for an animal rescue after three ducklings fell into a storm drain.
"...They were successfully removed from the drain and re-united with mother duck," Leger added
Western Mass News will have much more on this story - including hear from the woman who found the ducklings in distress - tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40
