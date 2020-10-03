SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, said as of Saturday morning, the president was doing "very well."
Conley spoke outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday morning, where Trump was admitted as a patient on Friday.
Conley said Trump's hospitalization was for precautionary measures.
Trump had a mild cough, nasal congestion, and fatigue, Conley said, all of which are improving. Trump did not experience any difficulty breathing, Conley said.
He is being monitored for any complication from the coronavirus and the treatments he is undergoing.
He is not currently on supplemental oxygen and is breathing on his own, another medical official said at the briefing.
He was given drug Remdesivir for treatment, and will continue on it for five days.
He hasn't had a fever for the last 24 hours Conley said. Trump had a fever Thursday into Friday, but Conley would not disclose the exact temperature.
Trump's heart rate has remained in the 70s to 80s, and his blood pressure remained where it has historically been -- 110 to the 120s, Conley said.
Conley said the First Lady is doing well.
The doctor was asked if he had a date for Trump's discharge.
"I don't want to put a hard date on that," he said at the briefing. "Every day we are evaluating does he need to be here, what does he need, and where is he going."
