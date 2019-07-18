SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With extremely hot weather on the way, doctors are advising people to go easy this weekend.
It may be common sense, but a local emergency room physician said it's inevitable that some will not take the heat warnings seriously and end up in the E.R.
With heat indexes possible reaching to 105 or higher this weekend, Cooley Dickinson Hospital emergency room chief Dr. Khama Ennis said even if you're in good shape, if you overdo it, the body just can't take it.
"When the humidity gets higher, beyond 75 percent, the mechanism that we use to regulate our body temperature is sweat and that doesn't work as well when it's hot and humid," Ennis said.
That, Ennis said, can lead to heat exhaustion or worse heatstroke.
"And that's when the body temperatures get so elevated that our normal metabolic processes just don't take place and you're at risk of organ failure. Your liver can fail, you can even go as far as having seizures and many people do die if they have heat stroke and it's not intervened quickly enough," Ennis explained.
We've all heard that the young and the old are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, but why exactly is that?
"For a very young child, they don't have as many sweat glands as we do, and as we get older our processes start to suffer as well and we can't actively cool as efficiently," Ennis explained.
For kids, in the heat expected this weekend: exactly how much time should we let them play outside? Ennis told Western Mass News that depends on age and level of activity.
With two girls of her own, however, Ennis said no more than an hour and keep the water flowing.
"I make sure that they stay well hydrated and I encourage them because by the time they feel thirsty they're already behind," Ennis said.
For adults who think there's nothing better than an ice-cold beer or iced coffee on a hot summer's day, Ennis added, "A beer is great, iced coffee is great, but those are both drinks that lead to a more active loss of body fluid, so you want to, if you're going to have one, have a glass of water too."
Keeping in mind, Ennis said, when you're thirsty, you're likely already dehydrated.
Doctors have said keep in mind that escaping from the sun by getting under shade may feel 10 to 15 degrees cooler, but the temperature is the same as the temperature in full sunlight.
