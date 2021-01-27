(WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up to a story we first brought you last week about a 10-year-old piano prodigy.

Caleb Kirilovich caught the attention of thousands after a video of him playing a piano at the thrift store was shared on Facebook.

On Tuesday, he received a surprise thanks to the generosity of a local viewer, inspired by Caleb's story and talent.

Javi Rivera bought Caleb his very own electric piano.

"I just seen the pure talent in the kid and you know, why not help him out.. give him a brand new piano so he doesn't have to come here every single day just to play the piano, now he can play the piano at home, relaxing with his family. You know, it's all about love," Rivera explained.

Not only did Caleb get a piano, his younger sister received one as well, Another person who saw that viral video was inspired to give back.

