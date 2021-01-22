WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A 10-year-old piano prodigy from western Mass. has gone viral on social media.
A video of him playing the piano at a thrift store was viewed and shared thousands upon thousands of times, and he's only been playing for one year!
"It was astonishing to come back here and see how young he was," said the lead cashier at Savers, Paeyton Nadeau.
A young boy's weekly trip to Savers with his grandmother in West Springfield ended up gaining him more attention than he could have ever imagined.
10-year-old, Caleb Kirilovich, caught the attention of more than 100,000 people after a video of him playing the piano at the thrift store was shared on Facebook.
"I started learning by printing notes and looking on YouTube," Caleb explained.
Caleb is undeniably talented, but his story is one you wouldn't expect.
His mother, Tatyana Kirilovich, told Western Mass News not only has Caleb has picked up the piano in such a short amount of time, but he also wasn't expected to live a regular life when he was firstborn.
"He was born about eight weeks early, weighing under three pounds. The prognosis that we got when he was born said that he was going to be developmentally delayed, that he had a lot of health issues, and those will probably continue in his life," she explained.
But despite the doctors' doubts, Caleb persevered through his medical set backs.
"He has beat all the odds," Tatyana said. "He did go to intensive therapy when he started, and we just worked with him. We are religious people, and we just prayed to God and knew that God would help us through."
Caleb, homeschooled, but that hasn't stopped him from sharing his talents with western Mass.
His mom said he plays the piano every day, and in his spare time, he even teaches his little sister, Elina, a few of her favorite songs.
"He teaches me "Baby Shark," Elina said.
At 10-years-old Caleb has a pretty good idea of what he wants to be when he grows up. His answer, a bit surprising.
"A vet!" he said.
[Why do you want to be a vet?]
"I just like animals," he added.
Although Caleb doesn't have any plans to pursue a career in music and said it's a hobby that's bigger than just him.
"I want to make other people happy," he said.
