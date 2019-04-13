SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Today marks three days of pickets at Stop and Shop locations across the state.
On April 11th, the local union and major supermarket chain was unable to reach contract agreements.
Causing employees to walk out of work and begin protesting.
Employees tell Western Mass News their contracts are unreasonable, they say the new contract takes away benefits and vacation days.
On Saturday the Stop and Shop located on Liberty street is temporarily closed bu the pharmacy remains open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.