HOLYOKE/HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pier 1 Imports is joining the list of big box stores that are closing its doors.
Pier 1 Imports, the home goods retail store announced it will be closing hundreds of stores in its 20-20 fiscal year.
The company said on their website “...in order to better align its business with the current operating environment, Pier 1 intends to reduce its store footprint by up to 450 locations.”
Springfield resident, Edward Cuadle told Western Mass News his thoughts towards the closing of the retail store.
"It’s really unfortunate, I’ve seen Pier 1 here for years and it is a shame they are closing. I understand it's about the bottom line, but it would be nice to have them here still," Cuadle explained.
This news comes as many big stores are closing its doors. Retailers like Payless, K-Mart and dress barn had store closings in 2019.
Cuadle said it's a reflection of how in-store shopping has shifted.
"Wow that's a lot of stores, I think its reflective of just how business is done nowadays, online shopping is really kind of pushing out a lot of the brick and motors stores," Caudle said.
Holyoke resident, Susan Stone said it also affects the community.
"It's kind of sad because nowadays a lot of the stores are closing and half the people working in the stores are losing their jobs," Stone explained.
The Holyoke location is expected to close at the end of February.
Store officials told Western Mass News the Hadley location is expected to close in mid-February. Leaving shoppers with the Pittsfield and Enfield, Connecticut locations.
Despite the rise in online shopping, some customers said there is nothing like buying in-store.
"Some of those places are great as far as pricing but then Pier 1 and places like that, as far as furniture, you can see it, you can touch it and the quality tends to be a little better, but it’s hard for people that don’t shop online that like to go to the store you know...and look around," Cuadle said.
