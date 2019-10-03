NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pilots everywhere are reacting to the deadly B-17 plane crash at Bradley International Airport.
"First thing that goes through your mind is hopefully no one perished in the accident," said Jesus Pereira.
Pereira said he hasn't stopped thinking about the B-17 plane crash at Bradley.
"It’s one thing to lose a vintage aircraft, but then when there’s loss of life, it’s just a tragedy," Pereira added.
Pereira has been a private pilot since 2002. He told Western Mass News he hasn't flown in a B-17 before, but has taken rides in other smaller, vintage aircraft. He said it's important people don't let fear take over after Wednesday's deadly crash.
"I don’t want any hysteria being drummed up based off of this accident. We have fatal car accidents every day and we really don’t talk about it that much because it’s normalized. This was just one event out of the tens of thousands that go on every day. The fact that the aircraft was vintage probably had not much to do with it. You might have mechanical failures, but you can have a mechanical failure in a brand new aircraft. Folks like the Collings Foundation do a phenomenal job resorting aircraft and getting them back in the air and showing them what we used to have in our arsenal here in the U.S. Army Air Corps, so it’s a sad day all around, for all aviators," Pereira said.
Pereira said still, any time there is a tragic accident, it's a reminder that safety comes first in everything.
"These aircraft that are flown on a regular basis and for hire are inspected every hundred hours, there’s tons of maintenance that goes on. That’s why it’s so expensive to fly them. There’s a lot that goes into safety. This was just a tragic event," Pereira said.
