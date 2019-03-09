SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, the Springfield Thunderbirds played in front of a sold-out crowd with a focus on survivors of breast cancer.
Last week, the MassMutual Center also sold out when the team made the theme 'Military Appreciation Night'.
They are sold out again, this time as part of the 'Pink in the Rink'.
What exactly is 'Pink in the Rink'?
It's a joint effort by Baystate Health and the Rays of Hope to recognize the people they call:
"The most valiant fighters in the Pioneer Valley. Your area's own breast cancer survivors."
This is the third year that they partnered up with the Thunderbirds.
The team will hold a pre-game ceremony where they will honor those survivors, and all the players will be wearing a special, pink jersey.
For the fans, everyone will be given a pink rally towel.
The Civic Center across the street on Bruce Landon Way offered free parking for those attending the Springfield Thunderbirds game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.