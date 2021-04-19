HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pinz Entertainment in Hadley reopened its doors on Monday after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and while this is exciting news for some, the business is now dealing with a whole new struggle.
“I think for myself becoming vaccinated, I’ll feel a lot more comfortable going out,” said Zack Simmons from Sunderland.
Anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which means people of all ages can now go out in public and still feel safe.
Pinz, located in the Hampshire Mall in Hadley, is just one of the places families can go for entertainment. After being closed for the last 14 months, owner Dave Breen told Western Mass News that the increase in vaccinations feels like a silver living for business.
“That's fantastic and we're hoping that continues and allows business to pick back up,” Breen explained.
However, Breen said Pinz has several locations across New England, all of which were closed at one point.
“Meanwhile, the mortgage is coming in, the lease payments are coming in, the electricity, even though they're lower, we still have all of those obligations,” Breen added.
Breen said his biggest issue right now is being seriously understaffed, even needing to pull employees from other locations to staff the one in Hadley.
Right now, Pinz is hiring bartenders, servers, game attendance staff, and kitchen crews. Western Mass News found out the Hadley location requires about 30 employees to run smoothly, but right now, Breen is operating with only about 10 employees and with spring break in full swing for many students in the Bay State, he said he's hoping he has enough people to get the business through the week.
“We have five locations across New England. We had 450 employees pre-COVID and now, we're running at about 125 between the five locations. Our biggest problem right now is finding people that want to come back to work,” Breen noted.
