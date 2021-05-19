SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Pioneer Valley Project is calling on Springfield to update its public safety and emergency services response.
The Pioneer Valley Project is calling for the establishment of a community crisis response team, comprised of unarmed mental health professionals, to deal with a crisis in a non-violent way.
Reverend David Louis Senior, the President of the Pioneer Valley Project told Western Mass News they formally issued this request to Mayor Sarno's office Monday morning and received a response from the officer in charge of Springfield Police Department’s crisis response team.
The letter said while Springfield has one of the most comprehensive mental health response programs in the commonwealth, training officers in it has gone slow.
"The letter goes on to say that to date 25 percent of our department has received a 40-hour training and expresses how difficult it is to schedule such training given the other demands on police officers," Lewis said.
Reverend Lewis said this serves as one more reason for the establishment of an unarmed civilian team.
