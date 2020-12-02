SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club is stopping their operations after suffering from a big financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they're trying to raise money to avoid a permanent closure.
The club’s executive director told Western Mass News they are hanging on by a thread, but they are refusing to lose hope.
Ben Quick said the club is closing from now until the spring, and also said he hopes in these next few months, they raise the money they need to get back on their feet. He told us the pandemic hit the non-profit hard.
"It’s been brutal on us. We have maintained operations to sort of forestall the inevitable, so hopefully, there would be a vaccine or some other solution. But as we’ve all been experiencing, every day is unknown, the future is pretty murky, and we’re getting to the point where we’re running out of resources," he explained.
The club runs river-based activities, including the Dragon Boat Festival, which has brought people from all over the world to Springfield over the years.
Quick said anyone interested in donating to keep the club alive, click here.
