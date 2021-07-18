LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Western Mass Pioneers continue their postseason run as they hosted the Seacoast United Phantoms in the USL League two eastern conference semifinals.
For the second night in a row fans at Lusitano Stadium didn't let the rain stop them as they have been backing their hometown team all season.
The Western Mass Pioneers came off a 4-0 shutout win in the USL league two eastern conference quarterfinal, now hosting the Seacoast United Phantoms for their semifinal match. The team has been hot this season going on a 9 game win streak.
Fans filled the stands despite the threat of severe weather to see their hometown club try to take one step closer to a championship. We spoke with Evan Fournier, former Belchertown standout and current UMass star, before the game and we asked him how this postseason appearance is different than others as he represents his hometown.
"It feels good. Because I used to watch these games when I was 5-6 years old I would come and then after the game, I would play on the field. so it's cool, even my coaches I used to watch here so it's great to represent the local area...We’ve been working hard every day this is what we've been dreaming of all season so now we're here," said Fournier.
The match was able to start on time but then delayed due to a lightning strike paused play in its first half.
The final score of the game was 5-4 pioneers. The Pioneers will go on to the Eastern Conference Finals. Their opponent is to be determined after Sunday's second semifinal match.
