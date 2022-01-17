GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pipe burst Sunday at Greenfield Community College leaving several administrative offices with "significant" damage.
This according to college officials.
Greenfield Community College representative, Daniel Desrochers told Western Mass News the campus is closed Tuesday, January 18th for a couple of reasons.
"...It is due to both expected extreme cold and water abatement related to the burst pipe," Desrochers explained.
In a statement to the campus community, Greenfield Community College President, Richard Hooper said they had a burst pipe on Sunday, January 16th inside the main campus building of the college.
"An initial assessment suggests this may have been caused by a faulty or frozen sprinkler head, but the assessment is ongoing. The damage to certain administrative areas is significant, but it appears to be contained to several offices and has not affected instructional spaces," Hooper noted.
Repair and remediation plans are in place, we're told and the spring semester is expected to begin January 24th as planned.
