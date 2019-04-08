LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Lori Trahan are introducing new federal pipeline safety legislation following the explosions that rocked the Merrimack Valley last year.
In a press conference Monday morning, Markey said an investigation by his office found multiple issues with Columbia gas' regulatory oversight.
Markey noted the industry's infrastructure will help prevent potential future disasters not only in Massachusetts, but across the country.
"Our natural gas pipeline infrastructure is a ticking time bomb and unless we reform it, repair it, and rebuild it, we are ensured to have a system-wide failure in communities across the nation," Markey explained.
The new proposal is named after 18-year-old Leonel Rondon, who was killed in one of the explosions in September.
