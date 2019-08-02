WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police officials informed the public on Thursday that at 7 a.m. on Friday Piper Road will have traffic delays due to permanent pavement repairs.
The road work is scheduled to be completed on August 5th at 12:30 p.m.
Officials advise avoiding Piper Road from Morgan Road to Birnie Ave.
They also recommend using caution over the weekend until the road is repaired on Monday.
There will be detours available for the public to avoid the repairs.
