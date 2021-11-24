WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield native and professional baseball player was inducted into the Westside Athletics Hall of Fame tonight.
Nick Dombkowski, a pitcher who signed to the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this summer, came back home to receive the honor.
"The town's really supportive, ya know, they love their sports,” said Dombkowski. “They show out in big games and stuff like that, so it's cool to come back and see that people still care."
Nick helped lead the Terriers to their 2016 State Championship and now joined the Westside Hall of Fame Class of 2021 which also includes the 2013 boys soccer team and 1952 Peanut Bowl football team.
