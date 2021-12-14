PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield District Court is temporarily closed for disinfecting.
Mass. Trial Court officials said that several district court staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The court will remain closed through the rest of the week.
A reopening date has not been set yet.
