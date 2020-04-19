PITTSFIELD/RICHMOND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Pittsfield man has passed away after a single-vehicle crash in Richmond on Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred when 25-year-old Austin Shaw failed to negotiate a curve on Route 41 before veering off the road and crashing into a tree.
There was an infant in the vehicle but didn't suffer any injuries.
Shaw, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was driving a Buick sedan while going northbound on Rt. 41 around 2:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
Before police arrived a passerby was able to call for assistance and remove the infant from the vehicle.
The Richmond EMT arrived shortly after and transported the infant to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation.
Rt. 41 was closed from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. while the Mass. Department of Transportation investigated the crash.
Officials did not find evidence suggesting any alcohol or drugs were involved, but that speed may have been a contributing factor.
The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section will continue to investigate the collision.
