PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temescal Wellness in Pittsfield has been serving medical marijuana patients since October 2018 and on Tuesday, the city opened up the seventh recreational marijuana dispensary in the state.
Customers lined up in heated tents outside of Temescal as they waited to purchase recreational marijuana legally.
Back in December, the company was granted an adult-use license for their Pittsfield location.
Since then, staff members worked hand-in-hand with city officials and surrounding businesses to make sure Tuesday's opening went smoothly.
"I think most of the people are excited for us. Pittsfield has been a pretty welcoming municipality for us. They see that we've done a good job with putting our patients first and providing a clean safe and secure place for customers and patients," said Adam Terry, Temescal's senior manager of product development.
On opening day, customers were able to purchase the following
- 1/8 ounce flower
- 0.5 grams of pre-rolled joints (two each)
- One vape pen or cartridge
- Variety of concentrates
Temescal Wellness told Western Mass News that they stand apart from their competitors not only from their product but because of their availability.
"We offer patients a very convenient location, we offer ample parking, and most importantly, once they're inside, they are always going to have a safe welcoming and informative experience," said CEO and founder Ted Rebholz.
With six other shops up and running in the state, Temescal said that they have no qualms about competitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.