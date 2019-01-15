PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another recreational marijuana shop is set to open today in western Massachusetts.
Temescal Wellness in Pittsfield is opens as a retail dispensary in Berkshire County.
Temescal has been serving medical marijuana patients since October 2018, but today, they will be the seventh recreational pot shop to open in the Commonwealth.
Back in December, the company was granted an adult-use license for their Pittsfield location.
Since then, staff members worked hand-in-hand with city officials and surrounding businesses to make sure today's opening goes smoothly.
If you do plan on visiting Temescal, there will be over 100 parking spots available in a few different parking lots.
The company does expect a long line though, so to prepare for that, there will be outdoor tents and portable outdoor bathrooms.
There will also be 14 associates on-hand to help guide you through products and the buying process.
Also, it’s worth noting that you can only pay in cash during opening week and there are purchase limits on opening day. In addition, be sure to bring your state ID and those purchasing must be over the age of 21.
Doors will open this morning at 11 a.m.
