PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials confirm the first U.S. case of community transmission of the coronavirus.
The new patient is the 15th case in the country.
While more people in the U.S. are falling victim to the flu, concerns over the coronavirus are mounting. In the Bay State, more than 200 people are being monitored for signs of the virus.
A family of five in Pittsfield is continuing to be self-quarantined for possible exposure after returning from China on Sunday.
Kayla Donnelly-Winters, the public health nurse manager for the City of Pittsfield, told us that this family is under self-quarantine as a precaution, following state and federal protocols.
As of now, the family members are not showing any symptoms of the virus.
"We’ve had protocols in place, so when the Department of Public Health called me on Sunday, we knew exactly what to do," Donnelly-Winters explained
Donnelly-Winters told Western Mass News that procotols were followed to a tee after a call on Sunday that a family from Pittsfield was returning from China and needed to be self-quarantined.
"They are doing well, very compliant to the quarantine, and are doing great with self-monitoring and communicating with me," Donnelly-Winters added.
The state mandates that anyone arriving from China need to be screened at the airport.
If the passenger shows symptoms, they will be immediately transported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be quarantined at one of their secure locations.
If the passenger doesn’t show symptoms, the CDC will provide transportation to the passenger’s home and they will be self-quarantined there for 14 days.
Since the Pittsfield family did not show symtpoms at the airport, they were immediately driven home and had no contact with the community.
"They order groceries online, instructed to just have the delivery person drop-it off on their steps, wait 'til they leave and go and get it," Donnelly-Winters said.
Donnelly-Winters said she calls twice a day to check in to see if they have symptoms and to check on their mental health, but she said this is something hundreds of families across the state are experiencing right now.
"The state has this going on for over 200 families right now that are under the same monitoring. It is a precaution, it’s standard. They don’t have coronavirus. They came from an area with low risk. They weren’t exposed to anyone with coronavirus or symptoms of coronavirus," Donnelly-Winters noted.
Howeve, Donnelly-Winters said right now in Massachusetts, it is more likely to catch the flu.
To put it into perspective, the CDC says over 16,000 Americans have died this year from the flu, but none so far in the U.S. have died of coronavirus.
Donnelly-Winters wanted to remind people that the risk of getting coronavirus is still extremely low.
"We just don’t want people to freak out too much or panic. Everything, at this point, seems to be under pretty good," Donnelly-Winters said.
If the Pittsfield family continues to be symptom-free, they will be able to go back out into the public on March 9.
