BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials confirm to Western Mass News that more than 200 people in Massachusetts are under self-quarantine due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Among those is a family in Pittsfield.
The Pittsfield mayor said that family recently traveled to China.
Meanwhile, the Department of Public Health said there is still just one case of the coronavirus confirmed in Massachusetts, but they are prepared if an outbreak happened.
Western Mass News is getting answers as to how many people are being monitored for the virus.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, 608 people have been quarantined in the state.
Of those, 377 have been released without symptoms. Currently, 231 people are being monitored for the coronavirus.
That includes the family in Pittsfield.
Mass. DPH said the risk is still low to get the coronavirus in the state. They said people are more at-risk to get the flu.
Tonight, we will hear from the Pittsfield director of public health about the family that is in quarantine. Tune in for more tonight at 10 p.m. on FOX 6 or on Eleven@11 on ABC40.
