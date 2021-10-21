PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Adams Street Thursday evening.
Fire officials responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. They observed smoke coming from the windows of a second-floor apartment and the chimney. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to a second-floor closed and living room area.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Department and Police Department.
