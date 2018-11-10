Pittsfield fire officials quickly douse structure fire despite windy conditions.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at a two-family building have been temporarily displaced after a fire tore through their home Saturday afternoon.
Pittsfield Fire officials tell us they were called to the area of 79 South Church Street just after 12:30 p.m. for a reported structure fire.
When fire officials arrived on scene, flames were clearly visible from the rear of the building.
It was quite a blustery day, but crews managed to douse the flames within an hour.
Officials determined that the fire was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.
Thankfully, none of the residents or any of the firefighters were injured, and the fire caused between $10,000 & $20,000 in damages, however.
Officials have stated that the structure is not a loss, merely temporarily uninhabitable.
As they wait for officials to give them the green light, residents will be given proper living arrangements by the building owner.
